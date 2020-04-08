'Sanskriti kabhi modern nahi ho sakti, putri': Mukesh Khanna slams Ekta Kapoor for 'murdering' 'Mahabharata' with Draupadi's tattoo

After taking a dig at Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, 'Shaktimaan' star Mukesh Khanna has slammed Ekta Kapoor for slaughtering the epic Mahabharata in her 2008 show, 'Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki'. The actor who's playing Bhishma in Doordarshan’s 'Mahabharat', in an interview said, “If the serial name would be ‘Kyunki Greek Bhi Kabhi Hindustani the' then I would accept Ekta’s Mahabharat. "

Mukesh Khanna is working on the sequel of the 'Shaktimaan' and the superhero television series will soon return to Television. In a recent interview, he spoke about the new version of the show and said, "The new version of Shaktimaan cannot be the way Ekta Kapoor made Mahabharata (in 2008) by putting a tattoo on Draupadi’s shoulder. She had said that she was making Mahabharata for modern people. ‘Sanskriti kabhi modern nahi ho sakti, putri. Jis din Sanskriti ko modern karoge, khatam ho jayegi."