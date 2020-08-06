Samir Sharma Suicide: Was late TV actor battling depression, money crisis?

Television actor Samir Sharma allegedly ended his life by committing suicide in his Mumbai apartment. The 44-year-old actor was found hanging in his kitchen on Wednesday night. The police suspect that he probably died two days ago.

Recent social media posts of the late actor raise the question if he was battling depression.

On last Monday (July 27) Samir had shared a poem on his unverified Instagram account that reads:

"I built my pyre

And slept on it

And with my fire

It was lit

And all that was me

I burned in it

I killed my dream

To wake up from it

Now my dream is gone

And I with it

I woke up to ashes

And I was in it

I took what was left

And left it in a stream

And hoped my ashes

This time have a better dream."