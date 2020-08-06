Sameer Sharma Suicide: Actor's last Instagram post will break your heart

Television actor Sameer Sharma reportedly committed suicide at his home in suburban Malad, police said on Thursday.

Sharma, 44, who worked in serials like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' and 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke', was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the kitchen of his flat at Neha building in Chincholi Bunder locality in Malad (West) on Wednesday night, a police official said.

No suicide note was found at the spot and it is suspected he hanged himself two days back, Malad police station's senior inspector George Fernandes said.

Sharma's last Instagram post was on July 29. The account @samir5d appears to belong to the actor.