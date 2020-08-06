Sameer Sharma commits suicide at his rented flat in Malad - what we know so far

Sameer Sharma, a 44-year-old television actor and model, committed suicide at his rented flat in Malad. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Malad Police have recorded an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are investigating the matter.

Sharma, who was staying in a rented flat at Neha CHS on Ahinsa Marg in Malad (W) since February this year. The body was discovered by the building's watchman, who alerted the residents and police.

Subsequently, police rushed to the spot and took the decomposing body to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Sources said, looking at the body's condition, it this suspected that Sharma might have committed suicide a couple of days ago.

Police said, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the kitchen and have recovered no suicide note from the spot. Sharma's body was sent for postmortem and a detailed report is awaited by police. Malad Police registered an ADR in the matter and are investigating further, said George Fernandez, senior inspector of Malad police station.

Recently, Sameer had gone through major health issues but had recovered and even got back to acting. Moreover, Sharma had been a part of many television serials like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jyoti, and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du among others. He had also worked in a few Bollywood movies like Hasee Toh Phasee.