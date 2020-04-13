Same to same: Surbhi Jyoti compares 'biggest brand' 'Naagin' to 'Wonder Woman'!

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti played the lead role in the third installment of Ekta Kapoor's fantasy drama, 'Naagin'. In a recent interview, the 'Qubool Hai' actress compared the show to 'Ant-Man' and 'Wonder Woman' as she called it 'the biggest brand'.
Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin' has had a successful run of four seasons and has featured some of the biggest names of Television. Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, Jasmin Bhasin and Nia Sharma have featured in titular roles of the Colors show. Surbhi Jyoti starred in the third installment of the show. The actress recently spoke about the franchise and called it the 'biggest show' in the country. Surbhi also revealed that she was very 'skeptical' about featuring in the show as 'there's nothing beyond it'.
Speaking about why she finally decided to get associated with the show, she said, “I was like how would I pull off that character, how would I do that? Then, I actually convinced myself that If Superman can fly and if there can be an Ant-Man and a Wonder Woman or may be a Spider-Man, then of course there can be a woman who can turn into a serpent. I convinced myself and there was no looking back ever since.”
The Naagin series launched in 2015 with Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan playing the female leads. The show went out to be a huge hit. Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani stepped in for the third season. Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra and Pearl V Puri have played the male leads in the three seasons. Meanwhile, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeri featured in the fourth installment. 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Rashami Desai also featured in the latest season of the Colors show.
