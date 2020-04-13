Same to same: Surbhi Jyoti compares 'biggest brand' 'Naagin' to 'Wonder Woman'!

Speaking about why she finally decided to get associated with the show, she said, “I was like how would I pull off that character, how would I do that? Then, I actually convinced myself that If Superman can fly and if there can be an Ant-Man and a Wonder Woman or may be a Spider-Man, then of course there can be a woman who can turn into a serpent. I convinced myself and there was no looking back ever since.”

The Naagin series launched in 2015 with Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan playing the female leads. The show went out to be a huge hit. Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani stepped in for the third season. Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra and Pearl V Puri have played the male leads in the three seasons. Meanwhile, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeri featured in the fourth installment. 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Rashami Desai also featured in the latest season of the Colors show.