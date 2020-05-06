Sambhavna Seth shares her ordeal of falling sick amid COVID-19 outbreak, reveals she was 'denied entry by most hospitals’

Television actress and dancer Sambhavna Seth was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday for the second time amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The actress, who rose to fame from 'Bigg Boss 2', has shared her ordeal of falling sick amid the coronavirus scare in the country and called it the worst night of her life. In a video, she said, "We were refused by most hospitals in our area. While some hospitals were shut, others simply denied us entry. Some hospitals said that there were no doctors and nurses available. When I reached Kokilaben, they told me that I should not be in the hospital."
Sambhavana is suffering from a severe ear infection and had to rush to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital because her blood pressure was low. Although cough is one of the symptoms of the novel coronavirus, Sambhavna assured her fans that her health issues are not COVID related and she has always struggled with allergic cough. Talking about her health issues, she added, "I have a lot of cough. Sab log darr jate hain, cough matlab COVID. Only my close friends knew that I have allergic cough and it gets severe. I was already taking heavy medicines for this. It took 20 days but my cough was cured completely. However, I have been having slight panic attacks for past few days. I felt dizzy and my blood pressure went down."
"This situation of fear is very dangerous. We felt like it was the worst night we saw. I hope no one else faces this. I request everyone to take care and make sure you do not fall sick," she said in the video.
Earlier on Tuesday, Sambhavna's husband had taken to Instagram to share the news with their fans. He wrote, “Hi guys, yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning and now taking her to the hospital again. So there will be no vlog today.
