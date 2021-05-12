Sambhavna Seth shares cryptic post after father's demise, says 'it was not just COVID-19'

Actor-dancer Sambhavna Seth, whose father passed away last week, has said that 'it was not just covid-19 which killed him'.
Seth, who rose to fame after her stint in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss', lost her father on Saturday. The news was confirmed by Avinash, Sambhavna's husband.
On Tuesday, the dancer shared a throwback picture of her father from her wedding and wrote: "My father could have been saved. It was not just covid which killed him."
Sambhavna's cryptic post has garnered a lot of attention on social media.
While a section of netizens have urged her to 'speak up, others have offered condolences.
Rakhi Sawant, Jasleen Matharu, Vikas Singh and several others reacted to the post.
Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sushant Divgikar wrote, "Sorry for your loss my dearest Sam."
Sapna Chaudhary commented, "Sach hai."
"Time to stand up against those inhumans that did this to u," Kashmera wrote.
On March 9, Sambhavna, in a text post shared: "Today at 5:37 pm Sambhavna lost her father due to COVID-19 followed by cardiac arrest. Please keep him in your prayers."
Her father had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month and the actor had said that it was difficult to get a hospital bed.
She had sought help from her fans and followers to find a bed for her father.
"Can anybody help to get a bed in Jaipur Golden Hospital, Pitampura, Delhi as its closest to my house. My father is Covid positive and he needs a bed urgently. He is waiting outside the hospital with my brother," read her post.
