Sambhavna Seth shares cryptic post after father's demise, says 'it was not just COVID-19'

Actor-dancer Sambhavna Seth, whose father passed away last week, has said that 'it was not just covid-19 which killed him'.

Seth, who rose to fame after her stint in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss', lost her father on Saturday. The news was confirmed by Avinash, Sambhavna's husband.

On Tuesday, the dancer shared a throwback picture of her father from her wedding and wrote: "My father could have been saved. It was not just covid which killed him."