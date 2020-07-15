Salman Khan to start shooting for 'Bigg Boss 14' in September; Adhyayan Suman, Nia Sharma in talks as participants

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has hosted 10 of the 13 seasons of the Colors TV's popular reality show - 'Bigg Boss'. The 'Dabangg' actor is reportedly all set to host 'Bigg Boss 14' and will start shooting for the same in September.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan is onboard for the 14th installment of the controversial reality show and will soon start shooting for it. 'Bigg Boss 14' is supposed to kick off in the next two months and the makers are currently talking to the prospective participants. The show will have the same concept as last year and will only have celebrity participants. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the technicalities of the show are still being worked out.

Several reports suggest that popular Television actors like Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena and Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan are in talks with the makers. While a report claimed that Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev will also be a part of 'Bigg Boss 14', the actor rubbished the reports and called it 'rumours', reports timesofindia.

According to reports, Salman Khan has hiked his fees for the 14th installment of the reality show. Last year, the 'Dabangg 3' actor had charged around Rs 12-14 crore per week. However, he will now be paid Rs 16 crore every week.

The 13th season of TV reality show Bigg Boss was eventful, to say the least. There seemed no end to the fights, tiffs, confusing romances and heated arguments. Initially not a good performer on the TRP charts, the show however later picked up and eventually, the makers decided to extend it by five more weeks.