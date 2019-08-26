Salman Khan to become a station master for 'Bigg Boss 13'

Mumbai The first promo of the 13th season of the controversial reality TV show "Bigg Boss" is out, and it's host Salman Khan promises a "twisted" season this time.

In the promo video, Salman is seen in the avatar of a station master explaining the new concept of the game.

Salman revealed that the upcoming season will feature only celebrities as contestants and they will get a chance to reach the finale in just four weeks.