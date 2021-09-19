Salman Khan to be paid nearly Rs 350 crore for hosting 'Bigg Boss 15': Reports

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has hosted 11 of the 14 seasons of Colors TV's popular reality show - 'Bigg Boss'. The actor is once again all set to host the upcoming season of the show.

According to reports, Salman Khan is charging a whopping Rs 350 crore for 'Bigg Boss 15', which is expected to run for 14 weeks.

One of the most controversial reality shows on television, 'Bigg Boss' will go on air on October 2.

Reportedly, Salman will be receiving approximately 24-25 crore per week.

A couple of months back, there were reports that the 'Dabangg' actor has demanded a 15 per cent hike in his fees.

It may be mentioned that his unique style of hosting the show and his popularity as a film star helps the show grab more eyeballs every season.

Salman has also reportedly been the highest-paid host of the reality show. Ahead of the commencement of 'Bigg Boss 14' last year, a report had revealed that the actor was paid Rs 2.5 crore per episode from season 4 to Season 6. For season 7, his fees were doubled to Rs 5 crore and he had earned around Rs 8 crore per episode of the 10th season of the controversial reality show.

For Bigg Boss 13, he reportedly charged Rs 13 crore per week. Last year, the actor had charged around Rs 12-14 crore per week.

Meanwhile, there are various speculations doing the round regarding the upcoming season’s format and contestants.

Also, while Divya Agarwal won 'Bigg Boss OTT', Nishant Bhat emerged as the second runner-up. Before announcing the name of the winner, host Karan Johar showed the housemates a silver briefcase and said that whoever chooses to take the briefcase will directly enter 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Pratik Sehajpal took it and chose to enter Salman's show.

The other celebrities who are likely to enter the show are Donal Bisht, Karan Kundrra, Amit Tandon, Ronit Roy, Simba Nagpal, Nidhi Bhanushali, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and others.

