Salman Khan cleans dirty dishes and washroom to teach 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants a lesson

In the new 'Bigg Boss 13' promo Salman Khan can be seen entering the house and doing the house chores himself to teach the contestants a lesson.

Shehnaz Gill has been trying her best to prove her captainship spirit despite the rigidity she has been facing from the housemates. Contestants have been disobeying the new captain and making it difficult for Shehnaz to be a successful captain. Amid all this, it's not just the captain but also the basic hygiene in the house that's not been taken care of.

Contestants denying to do their duties has left the Bigg Boss house all messed up. Infact, irritated with everybody for making excuses and not performing their assigned duties, Sana decided to take the matter in her hands and do the work herself to avoid any further arguments. But it seems like Salman Khan knows best how to make the housemates feel guilty about their actions.

In the recent promo that was relased, today's episode will show Salman enter the house and do the cleaning himself. Salman can be seen cleaning the dishes, mopping the floor, cleaning the washroom and clearing out the refrigrator.

The housemates who are guilty of keeping the house untidy can be heard saying ,"We are sorry." And Shehnaz says, "What's the use of apologising now!"

Watch the promo here: