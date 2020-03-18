Sad Reality: Contestants of ‘Big Brother’ weren't informed about the coronavirus outbreak

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to toss the lives of millions across the globe, one wouldn’t expect any individual to be uninformed about the pandemic. However, that wasn’t the case for the contestants of television reality show ‘Big Brother’ (similar to Bigg Boss) Germany, who were already in a lockdown from the outside world, since February 10.

After weeks of being cut off from the world and its happenings, the contestants were given the news of the ongoing crisis. The host of the show Jochen Schropp, sat behind a sheet of protective glass and explained to the contestants that “a disease called COVID-19 had spread across the world” and “reached Europe.” Besides the information, they were also shown clips of deserted strets in Italy and Germany. While everyone was shocked, some even couldn't hold back their tears.

According to the New York Times, 8,009 cases have been reported so far, in Germany, a majority in North Rhine-Westphalia, the region where “Big Brother” is filmed.

As many as 70 per cent of Germany's population, or some 58 million people, could catch coronavirus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Wednesday as the country recorded its third death, reports said.