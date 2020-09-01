‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ 2 Teaser: Gopi Bahu is back in her 'rasoda' with 'cooker'

Days after the ‘Rasode mein kon tha’ video featuring Kokilaben from ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ went viral, the makers of the show unveiled a teaser for its second season.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who played the iconic role of ‘Gopi Bahu’ by replacing Gia Manek has resumed for the same in the upcoming instalment.
In the 30-second teaser, Gopi (Bhattacharjee) refers to the words ‘rasode’ and ‘cooker’ referring to the mashup, which garnered popularity in 2020, and informs about ‘Gehna’ a mystery character to be seen on the show.
According to a report by Indian Express, the new season will be completely different than the previous one. In order to help the audience connect, the show’s protagonists Gopi and Kokilaben will be brought in to introduce the new chapter.
On the other hand, Rupal Patel, who essayed the role of Kokilaben told Times of India that she has not been approached yet. Patel asserted that she likes to play one character at a time and is happy playing Meenakshi Rajvansh in Rajan Shahi’s ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’ as of now.
“I am very clear about working on only one show at a time. Season two of ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ has been announced, but if the makers feel that I am a part of it, they should have approached me for it," said Patel.
‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ season 2 will go on floors in September and will be aired on Star Plus.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)