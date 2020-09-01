‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ 2 Teaser: Gopi Bahu is back in her 'rasoda' with 'cooker'

According to a report by Indian Express, the new season will be completely different than the previous one. In order to help the audience connect, the show’s protagonists Gopi and Kokilaben will be brought in to introduce the new chapter.

On the other hand, Rupal Patel, who essayed the role of Kokilaben told Times of India that she has not been approached yet. Patel asserted that she likes to play one character at a time and is happy playing Meenakshi Rajvansh in Rajan Shahi’s ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’ as of now.

“I am very clear about working on only one show at a time. Season two of ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ has been announced, but if the makers feel that I am a part of it, they should have approached me for it," said Patel.

‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ season 2 will go on floors in September and will be aired on Star Plus.