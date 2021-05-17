Rupali Ganguly takes a hilarious dig at her 'Monisha' stint, asks fans to ignore the mess in latest pic

Television actress Rupali Ganguly recently posted a new picture on Instagram and took a dig at her former character. For the unversed, Rupali, who currently plays the lead in Anupamaa, had become a household name with the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Rupali had played the role of Monisha in the show. Her character was often the target of jokes for maintaining a messy house.

Now, in the picture which she shared, the actress can be seen all decked up in her character as Anupamaa. However, a fridge and an unkempt bed can be seen in the background.

In the caption of her post, Rupali hinted at the mess and made her fans and followers remember her character from her previous show.

"Smile is the best make up anyone can wear. Missing my make up room (pls ignore the Monisha mess) Missing my sets and missing my fur babies on the sets," she wrote.