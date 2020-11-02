Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben quits 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' within a month

'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' actress Rupal Patel recently reprised her role as Kokilaben Modi for the second instalment of the popular drama show. However, the actress she has quit the show just a month after it started airing on Star Plus.

Talking about her exist, Rupal told SpotBoyE, "I have been a part of this industry for several years and I have never done a show beyond a month. When I was approached for 'Saath Nibhaaba Saathiya 2', it was for a month only. Now that a month is over, I will make my exit as planned. I said yes for this small role in the sequel because it's my way of thanking the fans of Kokilaben and Rupal Patel."

"I have received so much love from my audience especially for this character and the show that when the makers came to me with this idea for joining and supporting them it was my responsibility as an artiste to say yes," she added.