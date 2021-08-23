Rubina regrets not walking out of 'Bigg Boss 14' after Abhinav's 'unfair' eviction: 'I was soaked up in pain and anguish'

Months after winning 'Bigg Boss 14', television actress Rubina Diilaik has the biggest regret of her journey on one of the most controversial reality shows.

Taking to social media, Rubina has expressed her views about her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla's eviction on the show.

For those unversed, ahead of 'Bigg Boss 14' finale in February, Abhinav got evicted from the house. His eviction was done by the connections (family members and friends of contestants), who entered the house during that time.

Abhinav's elimination was criticised by many and fans had also called it 'unfair'.

On Monday, Rubina penned a lengthy statement, saying that she should have walked out with her husband.

"I have been asked so many times, what was that one thing you regret doing or not doing in BB14 House!! Then I didn't have clarity of thoughts, had mixed emotions, and was overwhelmed with so much happening! Now when I look back, and one thing that hits me hard is the visual of the day Abhinav was eliminated," she wrote.

"Fate of His BB14 journey was handed over to a bunch of 'less competent' members who were not even in the race and had clear Ulterior motive and I didn't even Protest," she added.

The actress also took a dig at the less deserving contestants who went ahead of Abhinav.

"I was so soaked up in the pain and anguish that I couldn't see it for what it was I wish I had WALKED OUT with him for his UNFAIR Elimination (NOT by Bigg Boss ) by them who could not Justify their own journey and existence on the show. Had an epiphany! This remains my biggest regret," she added.

Rubina's post has garnered a lot of comments from netizens. Abhinav also responded to her post and said that she finished his battle by winning the show.

"And baby you are a winner because you did not give up, the kind of pressure, tirade, and rebuke you endured without wavering is a victory, you finished my battle," he commented.

Abhinav also passed a witty remark upon the less deserving contestants.

"Life is unfair, Big Boss is a great social experiment, whenever you feel its unfair smile and eat an apple..but 2-minute silence for those who got spent like a used cartridge emptied all they had and still got voted out," he added.

Rubina-Abhinav’s close friend, actress Nikki Tamboli, who also ended up as a finalist also recalled the elimination and asked the couple to move on. "Exactly that day even I can’t forget. Btw loved the last line 😂 but anyway babe thik hai jo ho Gaya wo ho Gaya. Loveee you @ashukla09 @rubinadilaik," she wrote.

On the show, Rubina and Abhinav opened up on issues in their marriage, and how they were planning to divorce. However, through the journey, they managed to revive their relationship and came out stronger than ever.

Rubina defeated Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, and Rakhi Sawant to win 'Bigg Boss 14'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple featured in two music videos together post 'Bigg Boss 14'.

Also, while Rubina got back to her popular show 'Shakt'i, Abhinav is currently seen in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.'

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 07:26 PM IST