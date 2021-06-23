Rubina Dilaik's 'Bigg Boss 14' victory gown is up for sale to support LGBTQ community

Mumbai: The lime coloured ruffle gown with puffy golden sleeves in intricate shimmer that Rubina Dilaik wore while taking home the "Bigg Boss 14" trophy is up for sale for a cause, alomg with other gowns she wore on the reality show.

The gown is up for charity to support the LGBTQIA+ community, in commemoration of Pride Month in June.

The wardrobe includes a piece she wore in the music video "Marjaneya".

Rubina stated her concern for the transgender community expressing that it's a long way to go towards making the transgender community feel more a part of mainstream society.

"Until we get to a point where we don't need a special month to commemorate the LGBTQIA+ community, our efforts will not stop," she said.

The Big Boss winner has always been vocal about transgender rights, and earned acclaim for her role as a transgender woman in the popular TV show "Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki".

Her "Big Boss 14" gown will be on sale through pre-loved fashion platform Dolce Vee and proceeds through the sale will support Color Positive, an NGO that supports the LGBTQIA+ community.