Rubina Dilaik wins 'Bigg Boss 14' - Who are the previous winners and where are they now?

TV actor Rubina Dilaik on Sunday beat nemesis and singer Rahul Vaidya to emerge as the winner of reality show "Bigg Boss" season 14.
Dilaik is known for featuring on shows like "Chotti Bahu" and "Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki".
Superstar Salman Khan, who is the host of the reality show, announced the winner from the show's set put up in suburban Mumbai's Filmcity.
Dilaik, 33, entered the house with her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla and remained an audience favourite right from the show's debut in October.
From revelations about her rocky marriage, rivalry with Vaidya to her aggressive attitude, Dilaik was one of the most popular contestants on the show.
Besides Dilaik and Vaidya, the other three finalists of the show were actors Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant.
Here’s a list of the previous winners of the reality show.
Season 1 - Rahul Roy
Roy, 52, made his Bollywood debut in the Mahesh Bhatt-directed musical romance hit "Aashiqui" in 1990 and went on to work with the filmmaker on films like "Junoon" and "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee".
Roy was undergoing treatment for over a month following a brain stroke while shooting for his film "LAC: Live The Battle" in Kargil, at the end of November 2020. The 52-year-old actor is yet to recover fully.
Season 2 - Ashutosh Kaushik
Ashutosh Kaushik rose to fame as the winner of "MTV Roadies 5". After winning Bigg Boss season 2, he bagged a couple of films like "Shortcut Romeo", "Bhadaas" and "Zila Ghaziabad" to name a few. He was last seen in the 2016 film "Laal Rang."
Season 3 - Vindu Dara Singh
Vindu joined BB14 as challenger Rakhi Sawant’s connection. He was last seen in TV shows "Ayodhya ki Ramleela" and "Savdhaan India."
Season 4 - Shweta Tiwari
Shweta was last seen in the 2020 daily soap "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan" opposite Varun Badola.
Season 5 - Juhi Parmar
Juhi currently features on the Zee TV show "Hamari Wali Good News".
Season 6 - Urvashi Dholakia
Urvashi participated in a bunch of reality shows in 2019 such as "Kitchen Champion 5" and "Nach Baliye 9". She has also worked in the show "Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha."
Season 7 - Gauahar Khan
Gauahar tied the knot in 2020 with music composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar. Prior to that, she visited the BB14 show as a senior to mentor the contestants.
Season 8 - Gautam Gulati
Gautam was last seen in the OTT film "Virgin Bhanupriya" alongside Urvashi Rautela. He will next be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", and Salman Khan's "Radhe."
Season 9 - Prince Narula
Prince was last seen as the host for "MTV Roadies 18" and in the web series “Bombers” which aired on Zee5.
Season 10 - Manveer Gurjar
Manveer Gurjar is currently handling his family business.
Season 11 - Shilpa Shinde
Shinde joined Indian National Congress in 2019. She was last seen in the web series "Paurashpur".
Season 12 - Dipika Kakar
Dipika was last seen in the show "Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum".
Season 13 - Sidharth Shukla
Shukla is currently filming for the web series "Broken But Beautiful Season 3". He also appeared as a senior on BB14.
The latest season of the Colors TV show was held without the live audience in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.