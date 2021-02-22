Rubina Dilaik wins 'Bigg Boss 14' - Who are the previous winners and where are they now?

TV actor Rubina Dilaik on Sunday beat nemesis and singer Rahul Vaidya to emerge as the winner of reality show "Bigg Boss" season 14.

Dilaik is known for featuring on shows like "Chotti Bahu" and "Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki".

Superstar Salman Khan, who is the host of the reality show, announced the winner from the show's set put up in suburban Mumbai's Filmcity.

Dilaik, 33, entered the house with her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla and remained an audience favourite right from the show's debut in October.

From revelations about her rocky marriage, rivalry with Vaidya to her aggressive attitude, Dilaik was one of the most popular contestants on the show.

Besides Dilaik and Vaidya, the other three finalists of the show were actors Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant.

