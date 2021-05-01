Rubina Dilaik tests positive for COVID-19; Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni wish her speedy recovery

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik on Saturday informed on social media that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has quarantined herself at home.

The actor has a different outlook towards getting infected with COVID-19 as she feels now she will be eligible to donate plasma after recovering.

The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki actress also urged those who have come in her contact to get themselves tested for the virus.

"I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested Positive! Home quarantined for 17days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7days plz get yourself tested," she wrote on Instagram.