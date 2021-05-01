Rubina Dilaik tests positive for COVID-19; Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni wish her speedy recovery

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik on Saturday informed on social media that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has quarantined herself at home.
The actor has a different outlook towards getting infected with COVID-19 as she feels now she will be eligible to donate plasma after recovering.
The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki actress also urged those who have come in her contact to get themselves tested for the virus.
"I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested Positive! Home quarantined for 17days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7days plz get yourself tested," she wrote on Instagram.
Soon after she shared the post, fans and industry friends wished her a speedy recovery.
"Ya Allah reham, please, Take care Rubi," commented Aly Goni while Rahul Mahajan wrote, "Get well soon my friend may god bless you with Quick recovery."
Others including Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Manu Punjabi, Srishty Rode, and Drashti Dhami among others also commented on her post.
Rubina has been enjoying a massive fan following even since she won Bigg Boss 14. Her outspoken nature and competitive spirit has always impressed her fans.
The actress is on a career high after her Bigg Boss victory and has done several music videos with husband Abhinav Shukla and actor Paras Chhabra.
On the professional front, Rubina has her kitty full with the TV show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and several other music videos. She recently collaborated with singer Asees Kaur for a song titled Galat.
