Rubina Dilaik stuns in a sexy black bikini as she enjoys a beach day; see photos

Actress Rubina Dilaik recently set the internet on fire with her sexy bikini photos.

The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant, who never shies away from flaunting her envious curves, gave a visual treat to her fans by sharing stunning pictures of herself.

In the photos, posted by her on Wednesday, Rubina can be seen donned in a black bikini which she topped with a black mesh coverup for a beach trip.

To complete her look, Rubina opted for a sleek low bun and pink hoop earrings.

"Jitni samandar ki gehrayi, utni mere armaanon ki oonchai," she captioned the photos.

Just after an hour of posting her pictures, Rubina dropped a reel wherein she can be seen laughing as she steps into a pool on a rainy day.

For the unversed, Rubina is afraid of water, something that she disclosed while she was in 'Bigg Boss 14.'

Along with the short video, Rubina wrote, "Everytime I hide my fear of water, with a smile…."

As soon as she shared the pictures and videos, scores of fans dropped comments on her post.

Her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla also dropped heart emojis in the comments sections.

On the work front, Rubina and Abhinav recently appeared in a song 'Tumse Pyar Hai, crooned by Vishal Mishra. The couple also had some quality time together during a short trip in Goa. They even shared glimpses from their trip on social media.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 09:41 AM IST