Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla hit back at Kashmera Shah after her latest jibe at them over 'Bigg Boss 15'

Celeberity couple Rubina Dulaik and Abhinav Shukla clapped back at Kashmera Shah after she took a jibe at them for 'eating apples' instead of entertaining people during their stint in 'Bigg Boss 14'.

Talking about the latest season of Salman Khan's reality show, Kashmera tweeted: "Just saw last night’s episode and this season of @BiggBoss kicks last season’s ass. Superb job team for casting interesting people that are interested in playing the game and don’t spend their entire time in doing yoga and eating apples."

On Sunday, Rubina Dilaik replied to her tweet and wrote, "Sending you love and strength."

Her husband Abhinav Shukla also replied to Kashmera's tweet.

Without mmentioning her name, he wrote: "For all those who are struggling to tweet something, apparently smart to get back to do another INSIPID stint in BB i will send 10 Kgs of apples and if you don’t get another stint ….Yoga really helps 😂 ! #wasteoftweet"

Meanwhile, Kashmera Shah replied to Rubina's tweet by writing, "Thank you but I avoid fake love and fake strength. So should u."

Reacting to the tweets, a fan wrote, ". “#RubinaDilaik and #AbhinavShukla were dignified contestants who passed the entire season without using abusive language or indulging in violent behaviour. In fact, the whole BB14 lot was quite decent. And currently, everyone is doing superb in their careers. So keep quiet."

Another tweeted, "You had also gone na last season..why didn’t you make it interesting...you were chucked out in the first week itself...matlab public found those ‘uninteresting’ people better than you...matlab kitni hadd boring thi yaar tum (that means you were boring beyond measure)!!!"

For the unversed, Kashmera was among the other former contestants who had entered the 'Bigg Boss 14' house.

Meanwhile, the current season of the show has big names such as Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Donal Bisht, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, and Vishal Kotian, among many.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 03:11 PM IST