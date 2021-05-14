'Roadies' fame Raghu Ram asks ex-wife Sugandha Garg on her birthday if son Rhythm can call her 'aunty'

For those unversed, Raghu was earlier married to Sugandha Garg. However, after 12 years of marriage, they got divorced in 2018. His relationship with Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio started two months after his separation.

Raghu and Natalie tied the knot in Goa, in December 2018. The couple got married in a traditional South Indian and white wedding, with their close friends and family in attendance. They welcomed their baby boy on January 6, 2020.

Asked about how has life changed after the wedding, he said: "I think life is better. I highly recommend marriage to everyone, really. She is a lovely singer and I am a huge fan. I am lucky to find an incredible human being like Natalie and getting married to her. I think there is not a single day goes by that I do not feel lucky! She is special."

Speaking about Sugandha knowing of Raghu and Natalie before anyone else, he told the tabloid, “Sugandha was the first one to know about Natalie from me. She said that if she had to pick a girl for me it would be her. They’ve had many conversations behind my back. I am sure Sugandha has given some advice on the dos and don’ts with me. She also told me about the mistakes I should avoid making this time.”

After producing MTV "Roadies" for 11 years and also launching the show "MTV Splitsvilla", Raghu started exploring the web space from 2016.

What interests him with this format? "I think I find the web space interesting because it is interactive. When it comes to TV, we are making a show for a larger audience, even though it is a youth show. When it comes to digital entertainment, it is for personal viewing, and therefore the expectation is different.