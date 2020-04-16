Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi part ways after dating for 6 years?

After dating for almost 6 years, Television's 'it' couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have reportedly called it quits. According to reports, the couple who became a household name after their debut show 'Pavitra Rishta', broke up a month ago.

After Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi's break up reports are making headlines. Asha and Rithvik's relationship have reportedly hit rock bottom after 6 years. The duo fell in love on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta' and went onto participate in several other reality shows. From reel life to real life lovebirds, their love story has been nothing less than a fairy-tale. However, according to reports, there's trouble in their paradise and the couple has been living separately for over a month now. Rithvik has moved out of the apartment the couple shared together. Not just that, their close friends are also aware that the two have decided to part ways.

While fans were eagerly waiting for the lovebirds to take the plunge, this definitely comes as a shock!