Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi part ways after dating for 6 years?

After dating for almost 6 years, Television's 'it' couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have reportedly called it quits. According to reports, the couple who became a household name after their debut show 'Pavitra Rishta', broke up a month ago.
After Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi's break up reports are making headlines. Asha and Rithvik's relationship have reportedly hit rock bottom after 6 years. The duo fell in love on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta' and went onto participate in several other reality shows. From reel life to real life lovebirds, their love story has been nothing less than a fairy-tale. However, according to reports, there's trouble in their paradise and the couple has been living separately for over a month now. Rithvik has moved out of the apartment the couple shared together. Not just that, their close friends are also aware that the two have decided to part ways.
While fans were eagerly waiting for the lovebirds to take the plunge, this definitely comes as a shock!
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi rose to fame with their characters as Purvi and Arjun in Ekta Kapoor's romantic tele-series, 'Pavitra Rishta'. The couple made their relationship public in 2013 and also participated in a few other reality shows like Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi and more.
On the work front, Asha Negi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's 'Ludo'. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Meanwhile, apart from hosting reality shows, Rithvik Dhanjani has also been shooting for an upcoming web series.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)