Real-life Crorepati: This is how much Kapil Sharma and his team charge per episode for the comedy show

Comedian Kapil Sharma has come a long way from participating in "Laughter Challenge" to hosting his own chat show "The Kapil Sharma Show".
Sharma, who can be touted as Ellen DeGeneres of Indian TV, has now reportedly hiked his fee owing to the success of his show's second season that has been a success amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a report by ABP News, Sharma charges Rs 1 crore per weekend, which comes to Rs 50 lakh per episode.
Here's how much other members of the show charge per episode:
Krushna Abhishek - Rs 10 to 12 lakh
Bharti Singh - Rs 10 to 12 lakh
Chandan Prabhakar - Rs 7 lakh
Archana Puran Singh - Rs 10 lakh
Kiku Sharda - Rs 5 to 7 lakh
Sumona Chakraborty - Rs 6 to 7 lakh
Kapil’s salary has often been a constant topic to joke on the show. Last month, when Akshay appeared to promote his upcoming film ‘Laxmii’, Sharma gifted him a cash counting machine.
Reacting to it Akshay jokingly said, “This is a money counting machine, which he has brought from his home. He is the one who eats half of the money being made in the industry.”
Not only comedy, Kapil tried his hand at acting with Bollywood films like "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon" and "Firangi ".
In 2019, Sharma had revealed that before trying his hand at comedy, he used to work at a printing mill. The mill used to work on fabric and his first ever salary was only Rs 1500.
Archana Puran Singh, who is also a part of Kapil’s show pulled the comedian’s leg and said that now he is printing notes (currency).
As per latest reports, Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their second child together. The couple that tied the knot in December 2018 are already parents to a baby girl named Anayra.
