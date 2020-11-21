Real-life Crorepati: This is how much Kapil Sharma and his team charge per episode for the comedy show

Comedian Kapil Sharma has come a long way from participating in "Laughter Challenge" to hosting his own chat show "The Kapil Sharma Show".

Sharma, who can be touted as Ellen DeGeneres of Indian TV, has now reportedly hiked his fee owing to the success of his show's second season that has been a success amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by ABP News, Sharma charges Rs 1 crore per weekend, which comes to Rs 50 lakh per episode.

Here's how much other members of the show charge per episode:

Krushna Abhishek - Rs 10 to 12 lakh

Bharti Singh - Rs 10 to 12 lakh

Chandan Prabhakar - Rs 7 lakh

Archana Puran Singh - Rs 10 lakh

Kiku Sharda - Rs 5 to 7 lakh

Sumona Chakraborty - Rs 6 to 7 lakh

Kapil’s salary has often been a constant topic to joke on the show. Last month, when Akshay appeared to promote his upcoming film ‘Laxmii’, Sharma gifted him a cash counting machine.

Reacting to it Akshay jokingly said, “This is a money counting machine, which he has brought from his home. He is the one who eats half of the money being made in the industry.”