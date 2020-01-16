Real and reel life 'Paa': Amitabh Bachchan meets kid living with progeria on sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

This meeting was organized by the Progeria Research Foundation in association with their Indian communication partner - MediaMedic Communications.

About Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome

Progeria, also known as Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS) is a rare, fatal genetic condition characterized by the appearance of accelerated aging in children. All children with Progeria die of heart disease—the same heart disease that affects millions of normal aging adults--at an average age of 14 years. Other symptoms of Progeria include stiffness of joints and hip dislocation, growth failure, loss of body fat and hair, and aged-looking skin that gives them a unique appearance in all Progeria children, despite differences in ethnic backgrounds.

About the Progeria Research Foundation

The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF) was established in 1999 to find the cause, treatments, and cure for Progeria - a rapid aging disease that causes children to die from heart disease or stroke at an average age of 14 years. Research conducted in partnership with PRF has identified the gene that causes Progeria, a treatment and other possible treatment candidates for which clinical drug trials are in progress or being planned. To learn more about Progeria and what you can do to help, please visit www.progeriaresearch.org.