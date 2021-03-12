Rashami Desai stuns in a risqué black dress; says, ‘many won't get the new me’

Rashami is currently all set to enter the digital world, and says her upcoming web project will help her break away from the regular television image. The actress plays the lead opposite Tanuj Virwani in the web series "Tandoor", an investigative thriller about a married couple whose lives take an unexpected turn after a murder.

"I am very excited to make my digital foray with 'Tandoor'. The role completely breaks away from my regular television work. I am very glad I found this," Rashami said recently.

On the show, Rashami's character Palak marries the love of her life secretly and wants to disclose the fact it to the media and public. However, she does not get the same reciprocation from her husband and gradually drifts away emotionally towards another man.

"She is a confident modern woman who doesn't want to give up on her life and dreams for her unworthy secret husband. The story and character are loosely inspired from a real life incident. The story is about Palak and I have got the opportunity to live her life, to live her pain, sorrows and dejections and how she reaches her untimely end. I want the audience to watch Palak, feel her misery and see her short lived journey and not just watch actor Rashami play another role. Palak is deeper and more layered than her mere appearance," said Rashami.

"The script is just fantastic and I got so intrigued and involved in the narration that I immediately decided to take up the project. I'm eagerly waiting to commence the project and work with Tanuj Virwani, who is a fine actor and a good friend. Also, one of the other reasons to take up the project is the people involved. I'm sure it's going to be a fun ride and I will definitely learn and grow more as an actor. I can't wait to begin the shoot," added Rashami, who made her mark on "Naagin 4" and the reality show "Bigg Boss 13".

With IANS inputs