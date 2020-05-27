Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Vijyendra Kumeria and Anita Hassanandani sacked from 'Naagin'

Television actor's Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Vijyendra Kumeria and Anita Hassanandani will reportedly not be a part of the next season of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin'. According to reports, the makers have shown the door to the actors as they are planning to a 'complete revamp' for the fifth installment of the supernatural show.
Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin' has had a successful run of four seasons and has featured some of the biggest names of Television. Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna have featured in titular roles of the Colors show. Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeri featured in the fourth installment of the popular Television show. 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Rashami Desai also starred in the latest season. According to a report by Mirror Online, the makers are planning a revamp and have decided to go in a new creative direction with a 'new storyline, new faces and new twists and turns'. 'Uttaran' actress Rashami Desai's character is no more a part of the post-lockdown version of 'Naagin'.
Although there are no official statements yet, another report by ABP suggests that the makers have sacked the actors because 'the channel and producers are wanting to bring the budget down'. It says that the COVID-19 crisis has led to an economic crunch in the Television industry as well.
Earlier this month, after the news of actor Manmeet Grewel's suicide, Nia Sharma had penned down a post about the plight of Television actors. She wrote, "I know, Producers have bigger risks and problems to deal with .. no clarity on the industry resuming Work any soon ,but still keeping up with the salaries of their huge staff , I totally respect that! Infact would thank them for generating thousands of jobs for us through the years, I could make a better life here."
She added, "On that note, I’d just like to make a humble request on behalf of my fellow actors/ friends, other daily wagers that their dues be paid asap especially at a time when they need it the most so that we’re not waking up to more such Suicide Stories a few days or a month later!! I wish to be financially so strong one day that I myself could help people around. I rest my note."
The Naagin series launched in 2015 with Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan playing the female leads. The show went out to be a huge hit. Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani stepped in for the third season. Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra and Pearl V Puri have played the male leads in the three seasons.
