Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Vijyendra Kumeria and Anita Hassanandani sacked from 'Naagin'

Television actor's Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Vijyendra Kumeria and Anita Hassanandani will reportedly not be a part of the next season of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin'. According to reports, the makers have shown the door to the actors as they are planning to a 'complete revamp' for the fifth installment of the supernatural show.

Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin' has had a successful run of four seasons and has featured some of the biggest names of Television. Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna have featured in titular roles of the Colors show. Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeri featured in the fourth installment of the popular Television show. 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Rashami Desai also starred in the latest season. According to a report by Mirror Online, the makers are planning a revamp and have decided to go in a new creative direction with a 'new storyline, new faces and new twists and turns'. 'Uttaran' actress Rashami Desai's character is no more a part of the post-lockdown version of 'Naagin'.

Although there are no official statements yet, another report by ABP suggests that the makers have sacked the actors because 'the channel and producers are wanting to bring the budget down'. It says that the COVID-19 crisis has led to an economic crunch in the Television industry as well.