Rashami Desai Birthday Special: Tracing her epic 'bahu' to 'babe' transformation

Shivani Desai, popularly known as Rashami Desai was born on 13th February 1986 in Nagaon, Assam. She is a prominent TV and movie actress who has appeared in several acclaimed soap operas and language films.

Rashami made her TV debut with 'Raavan' in 2006 in which she portrayed the role of 'Mandodari'. After appearing in a 'Pari Hoon Mai' and 'Sssshhhh...Phor Koi Hai" the actress finally got her break with 'Uttaran' which aired on Colors TV.

The show ran for several years and Tapasya, the character she played on the show became a fan favorite. Since then, the famous actress has appeared in a number of reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' and 'Big Boss'.

Rashami has appeared in Assamese, Bhojpuri and Gujrati films as well. The actress married 'Uttaran' co-star Nandish Sandhu back in 2012. The couple parted ways in 2014.

Rashami gained popularity after playing a typical bahu on several soap operas. However, the actress has now completely transformed her image and has been very active on social media platforms.

Here are some of images of the talented actress which proves that she has successfully transformed herself from a 'Bahu' to 'Babe'.