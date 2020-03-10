Rashami Desai bags lead role in supernatural snake saga 'Naagin 4'

For all those who are missing seeing their favourite 'Rashami Desai' on BiggBoss 13, there is some good news! The Bigg Boss 13 finalist is all set to make her comeback with 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel'. The serial will also star Vijayendra Kumeria and Nia Sharma.

Rashami will be playing the lead role of Nayantara, replacing actress Jasmine Bhasin.

According to reports, the actress has already started shooting for the show.