Rashami Desai bags lead role in supernatural snake saga 'Naagin 4'

For all those who are missing seeing their favourite 'Rashami Desai' on BiggBoss 13, there is some good news! The Bigg Boss 13 finalist is all set to make her comeback with 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel'. The serial will also star Vijayendra Kumeria and Nia Sharma.
Rashami will be playing the lead role of Nayantara, replacing actress Jasmine Bhasin.
According to reports, the actress has already started shooting for the show.
Mukta Dhond, the Creative Head of the show, recently shared a behind the scenes video on her Instagram account, wherein Desai was seen flaunting a white saree and talking to en elderly lady as part of the shoot. Alongside the video, she also penned a caption which read, 'What’s #rashmidesai doing for holi?? #naagin #comingsoon #rashmidesai'
Here is a sneak peek into the video:
Rashami Desai also took to Instagram and posted pictures wishing her fans a very 'Happy Holi'. One of her Holi captions also included a social message revolving around the coronavirus outbreak, as she asked fans to stay safe. In the pictures, the actress is flaunting a mango yellow ethnic outfit, replete with sequins and embroidery. She paired her attire with traditional danglers and juttis.
Take a look at her pictures:
For the unversed, Rashami and Jasmin were earlier a part of the same show, 'Dil Se Dil Tak' on the same channel.
According to reports, ever since Desai was seen on the reality show, she has been flooded with offers for TV serials and web series.