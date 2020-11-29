Rasahmi Desai breaks the internet with sizzling bikini pictures

Television actress and 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Rashami Desai treated her fans with stunning pictures of herself, sporting a pink bikini.
The 'Naagin 4' actress took to Instagram to raise the hit and shared pictures from her bikini shoot with the caption: "Go with the flow. . ."
In the pictures, Desai is seen flaunting her curvaceous body in a sequined neon pink bikini and a white sheer fishnet dress.
Check out the pictures here:
Rashami's fans took to the comments section to shower praises on the actress. A user commented, "Living mermaid."
Referencing to the popular remix by musician Yash Mukhate, a user wrote, "Biggini shoot... Which shoot bigginni shoot"
"This girl is on fire," wrote another.
On the work front, the popular Television actress was last seen in the fourth installment of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show 'Naagin'. The season also starred Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria, Anita Hassandani and Sayantani Ghosh.
Desai is all set to make her digital debut alongside Tanuj Virwani in 'Tandoor', which is being helmed by Nivedita Basu. The investigative thriller will be released on the streaming platform Ullu.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)