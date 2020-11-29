Rasahmi Desai breaks the internet with sizzling bikini pictures

Television actress and 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Rashami Desai treated her fans with stunning pictures of herself, sporting a pink bikini.

The 'Naagin 4' actress took to Instagram to raise the hit and shared pictures from her bikini shoot with the caption: "Go with the flow. . ."

In the pictures, Desai is seen flaunting her curvaceous body in a sequined neon pink bikini and a white sheer fishnet dress.

Check out the pictures here: