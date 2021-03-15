Rannvijay Singha Birthday Special: Doting dad's best moments with daughter 'Kainaat'

Born on March 16, 1983 in Jalandhar, Punjab, Rannvijay Singha turns 38. Rannvijay is an actor, television personality and VJ who rose to fame after winning the first season of the popular MTV show 'Roadies'.

As an actor, Rannvijay made his debut with 'Toss: A flip of destiny' back in 2009. The actor has appeared in big budget flicks like 'London Dream' and 'Action Replayy' as well. He last appeared on the big screen in 2015 in Gurmmeet Singh's 'Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene'.

Rannvijay tied the knot with girlfriend Prianka Vohra in 2014 in a secret ceremony in Kenya. Talking about how the love affair started, Rannvijay stated in an interview, "It was a chance meeting. She's from London and her relatives are in India, she had come to visit her cousins. They happened to come for an after party at my friend's place and we just clicked instantly. No one played cupid."

The couple was blessed with daughter on January 17, 2017 whom they named 'Kainaat'.

Here are some of the best moments of Rannvijay Singha with daughter Kainaat.