Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka blessed with a baby boy; Neha Dhupia, Gauahar Khan, and others congratulate

'Roadies' fame Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

The actor took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the baby on Monday (July 12) evening.

He shared a picture of a little red sports jersey along with a pair of tiny sneakers. He captioned the post as "#satnamwaheguruੴ".

He also posted a picture of his shoes on his Instagram page, placed alongside tiny shoes of a baby, and wrote, "Shoe game. 12 July 2021."