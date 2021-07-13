Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka blessed with a baby boy; Neha Dhupia, Gauahar Khan, and others congratulate

'Roadies' fame Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka welcomed their second child, a baby boy.
The actor took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the baby on Monday (July 12) evening.
He shared a picture of a little red sports jersey along with a pair of tiny sneakers. He captioned the post as "#satnamwaheguruੴ".
He also posted a picture of his shoes on his Instagram page, placed alongside tiny shoes of a baby, and wrote, "Shoe game. 12 July 2021."
Moments after he shared the happy news, his post was showered with love and congratulatory messages from his fans as well as industry colleagues and friends.
Gauahar Khan, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood and others dropped herat emojis in the comments section and congratulated the couple.
"Congratulations guys!!! Sending you all our love for Kai’s little brother and the new addition to your lovely family," wrote Nikhil Chinapa.
Neha Dhupia wrote, "Yayyyy!!!! Best news ever congratulations Rann, Pri n Kai…"
Rannvijay has been married to Prianka Singha for six years and they also have a four-year-old daughter, Kainaat.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rannvijay is seen as the host of the dating reality show, 'MTV Splitsvilla 13,' alongside Sunny Leone.
