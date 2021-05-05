Ramayan's Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman quashes death rumours of 'Ravana' Arvind Trivedi

Arvind became a victim of a death hoax last year as well.

Earlier, Sunil had recalled his bond with Arvind in the show.

Reminiscing some fond memories, Sunil said: "Arvind ji was one of the most celebrated actors back in the day given his popularity in the Gujarati film industry and it was an absolute honour to be working alongside him."

"I remember he was the one who introduced me to Gujarati food. We used to get along very well and Arvind ji would get khakhra and faafda on the sets. Arvind ji's wife used to accompany him on the sets and get Gujarati food for everyone. They used to love me and treat me like a son," he added.

The Ramanand Sagar also show features Arun Govil as Ram along with Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, and Dara Singh as Hanuman. All the characters have a fan following, including Arvind’s Raavan.

"I am overjoyed and thoroughly blessed with the response I am still getting, especially from the younger generation for my character Ravan. I feel thrilled when my granddaughter shows me the love I receive on social media," said the octogenarian actor.

"When I come across so much love and affection from everyone, it takes me back in time to...right from my first ever scene in the show until the last shot. Watching each scene right from the Sita Haran to my make-up, hair, costume and every detail of my character, makes me feel honoured and blessed to have worked with the most dedicated and disciplined team of producer, directors, artistes, technicians and everyone who helped make this show," he added.

The mythological series "Ramayan" has concluded its run on Doordarshan and is now aired on Star Plus.