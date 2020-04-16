'Ramayan' Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia remembers her time as BJP MP with PM Modi and LK Advani

Dipika Chiklia aka Sita from Ramanand Sagar’s 'Ramayana' has been treating fans with throwback pictures from the golden era. The actress, who has been pulling out some rare gems from her archive, took to Twitter to share a throwback picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LK Advani.
After breaking the internet with an ‘epic pic’ featuring the entire team of ‘Ramayan’, Dipika Chiklia took to Twitter to share another throwback picture. In the picture, she can be seen seated beside LK Advani and PM Modi. Sharing the picture she wrote, "An old pic when I stood for election from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election."
Fans reacted to the picture and showered the actress with praises. A user wrote, "Many tele-series have been made after Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana- but none could make an impact what ‘Ramayana’ made- no one could play the role of Mata Sita like you.Great to see the original Ramayana which took India by surprise...once again it’s fever has gripped the nation."
"You look so graceful, even in the real life," wrote another user.
Earlier this week, after PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation about the extension of coronavirus lockdown, Dipika had taken to her social media to urge fans to follow the rules. She also hailed the front line warriors who are fighting against COVID-19.
Check out here video here:
Ramayan is an Indian historical-drama epic television series, which aired during 1987-1988, created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show was a television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name. It is being re-telecasted on Doordarshan amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
