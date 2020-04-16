'Ramayan' Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia remembers her time as BJP MP with PM Modi and LK Advani

Dipika Chiklia aka Sita from Ramanand Sagar’s 'Ramayana' has been treating fans with throwback pictures from the golden era. The actress, who has been pulling out some rare gems from her archive, took to Twitter to share a throwback picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LK Advani.

After breaking the internet with an ‘epic pic’ featuring the entire team of ‘Ramayan’, Dipika Chiklia took to Twitter to share another throwback picture. In the picture, she can be seen seated beside LK Advani and PM Modi. Sharing the picture she wrote, "An old pic when I stood for election from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election."