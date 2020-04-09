'Ram' Arun Govil mourns 'Sugreev' Shyam Sundar's death

Actor Shyam Sundar, who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, passed away on April 8 in Kalka, Haryana after a prolonged illness, reported India TV.

His co-star Arun Govil who played the role of Lord Ram in the TV show took to Twitter and mourned his demise. He tweeted, "Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace."