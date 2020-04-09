'Ram' Arun Govil mourns 'Sugreev' Shyam Sundar's death

Actor Shyam Sundar, who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, passed away on April 8 in Kalka, Haryana after a prolonged illness, reported India TV.
His co-star Arun Govil who played the role of Lord Ram in the TV show took to Twitter and mourned his demise. He tweeted, "Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace."
Actor Sunil Lahri who played the role of Laxman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan also mourned Sundar's death. He tweeted, "Very sad and sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani who played role of sugriv and Bali with us in Ramayan God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss.... RIP."
Shyam Sundar began his acting career with Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. However, he didn't bag a lot of work later on. Shyam Sundar's nephew Kamal Madnani, told a daily that Sundar had a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife.
Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan" starred Arun Govil as Ram and Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, with Arvind Trivedi playing Raavan and Dara Singh essaying Hanuman. The series originally ran from 25 January 1987 to 31 July 1988.
The show has been re-aired ever since the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
