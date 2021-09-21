Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh to make first public appearance on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 15': Report

Actress and controversy queen Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh is all set to make his first public appearance on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 15'.

If reports are to be believed, Ritesh said that he will be seen on the show for the first time with Rakhi and is also looking forward to meeting host Salman.

During an interaction with ETimes, Rakhi's husband said that he failed to appear on the previous season of the show due to his business and work commitments.

For those unversed, Rakhi married Ritesh, a businessman, in July 2019. Their wedding photos went viral on internet in no time, however, she had cropped her husband out of all of them. This led people to doubt her claims of being married.

Rakhi Sawant entered the 'Bigg Boss 14' house as a challenger last year and had hogged the limelight with her antics. She had opened up about her financial struggles and also made some shocking revealations about her husband.

During the course of the reality show, she broke down and revealed that Ritesh is already married and has children. Rakhi shared that she got to know of the marriage and kids only after she tied the knot with Ritesh.

It may be mentioned that fans had lauded her for raising the entertainment quotient on the reality show.

Post the reality show, the actress has often been in the news for her candid conversations with the paparazzi. She frequently interacts with them and gives enough fodder for gossip and the daily dose of laughter to everyone.

