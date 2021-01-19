Rakhi Sawant: 'I have frozen my eggs, will ask Abhinav Shukla if he can be my donor'

Controversy's favourite child Rakhi Sawant, is back in the news again, this time as a challenger on the ongoing season 14 of Bigg Boss.

Rakhi, who was a contestant on season 1 of the show, has been there, done it all -- from fights to melodrama to crazy antics. She has always seemed like a perfect fit in the Bigg Boss house, a place where sanity is the last thing expected from contestants to make a mark.

Her latest stint involves wooing popular television actress Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shuka, who is also a co-contestant on the reality show.

Undoubtedly, Abhinav has been one of the more popular men in the house this season. From being a helping hand in the kitchen to being the macho man flaunting his chiselled body by roaming around shirtless in the house and showcasing his chivalrous side to housemates, Abhinav has crafted a positive image. He is quite the "ladies’ man" in the show.

In the past couple of episodes, Rakhi confessed her feelings for Abhinav, saying she wants to be his girlfriend and steal him from Rubina.

For those unversed, Rakhi married Ritesh, a businessman, on July 28, 2019 in the city.

In the latest episode aired on Monday, Rakhi broke down while discussing her marriage with co-contestant and BJP leader Sonali Phogat.

She said that she doesn’t want to break Abhinav and Rubina’s relationship but wants the former to spend some time with her.

"I want him to accompany me on my outdoor shoots, take me on coffee dates, go to watch films," said Rakhi.

She further added that her husband will never accept her openly due to personal issues.

She then revealed that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav to be the donor so she can have babies.

On the other hand, Rakhi’s husband spoke to the media in December 2020, after Nikki Tamboli and Manu Punjabi used foul language against his wife.

Recalling his romance with Rakhi, Ritesh told IANS: "It was love at first sight for us, and before that we didn't meet each other. We used to talk on phone, and then we met each other and got married within two to three days. I told Rakhi that our pictures should not be leaked anywhere in the media or social media, and as an ideal wife, she followed that. Rakhi is like a small child and, to be honest, the kind of love and affection she has showered on me and my family, she has won my family's heart after our marriage. She is like an angel to me and I don't think I could pay her debt in the next seven births."

Asked why he felt the need to open up before the marriage at this point of time, he said: "I decided to talk to the media because I want to support her. I think she has the potential to win the show. She is being misrepresented in the show and her true side is not being shown. So, I wanted people of India to know her story. We did a very formal marriage ceremony and she has been with me through thick and thin."