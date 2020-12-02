Raju Shrivastava on Krushna Abhishek supporting Bharti Singh: 'Does he mean he defends her for taking drugs?'

Comedian Raju Srivastava has questioned actor Krushna Abhishek for supporting Bharti and asked if he's defending her for 'taking drugs'.

After comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' co-star and friend Krushna Abhishek had come out in support of them. Rubbishing rumours of the laughter queen being sacked from the Sony TV show, Abhishek had said that Singh has his 'unconditional support'.

Questioning the same, Srivastava in a recent interview said, "When Krushna says he stands by Bharati, does he mean he defends her for taking drugs? Is that the kind of image that he wants to project of the comedy community, as stands-ups who stand up in defense of drug consumption?"