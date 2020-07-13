Rajeev Sen finally addresses rumours of trouble with wife Charu Asopa; says she is being 'brainwashed' by someone

Television actress Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen recently sparked rumours of having trouble in their marriage. Rajeev has finally addressed the rumours and said that Charu is being 'brainwashed' by someone from her 'so-called huge friend circle'.
Charu and Rajeev had recently deleted all the pictures from their Instagram that featured each other. Charu Asopa had also shared a cryptic post on Instagram that left fans speculating if there was trouble in their paradise. Not just that, the Television actress has also dropped 'Sen' from her name on social media. Rumours were rife of Rajeev moving to Delhi after an alleged fight with his wife.
Addressing the reports in an interview with the Times of India, he said, "Why would I move out of my own house? I can’t stop laughing at these claims. I have three homes — one each in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. "
"I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her, because she is a simple and innocent girl. It could be someone from her so-called huge friend circle. I hope she doesn’t lose her path. If I find out who the culprit is, I will post his or her name along with a picture and a lot of facts. If they are going to hit me, I’m going to hit them back harder," he added.
After four months of dating, Rajeev and Charu got hitched on June 9, 2019 in a court marriage ceremony, which the couple followed with a Rajasthani and Bengali traditions in Goa with family over the weekend. The couple shared their wedding pictures online, where the two were seen with sister Sushmita and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and daughters Renee and Alisah.
