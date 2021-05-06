Rahul Vaidya's Facebook hacked; singer asks fans to ignore random videos

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya on Thursday informed that her Facebook account has been hacked.
Taking to Instagram stories, the singer asked his followers and fans to ignore all the random videos posted by the hacker on FB.
"Hello everyone.. My Facebook page has been hacked. Pls ignore All the random videos posted by the hacker. Trying to get it back asap," he wrote.
Meanwhile, Rahul is all set to leave for Cape Town in South Africa to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
A few days back, while interacting with paparazzi, he had confessed that he has a fear of snakes and water, adding he isn't sure what he will do in the adventure reality show.
Reportedly, he is the highest-paid contestant of the show.
The singer has also got a sweet parting gift from his girlfriend Disha Parmar. According to reports, she gave him a luxury watch, which costs $960 (around ₹71,220).
Rahul started his music career with singing reality show Indian Idol in the year 2005. After his stint in several other reality shows, he appeared in the latest season of Bigg Boss. Since then, he has been enjoying a massive fan following.
The singer has also recently released a music video titled Madhanya with girlfriend Disha Parmar.