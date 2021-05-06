Rahul Vaidya's Facebook hacked; singer asks fans to ignore random videos

Meanwhile, Rahul is all set to leave for Cape Town in South Africa to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

A few days back, while interacting with paparazzi, he had confessed that he has a fear of snakes and water, adding he isn't sure what he will do in the adventure reality show.

Reportedly, he is the highest-paid contestant of the show.

The singer has also got a sweet parting gift from his girlfriend Disha Parmar. According to reports, she gave him a luxury watch, which costs $960 (around ₹71,220).

Rahul started his music career with singing reality show Indian Idol in the year 2005. After his stint in several other reality shows, he appeared in the latest season of Bigg Boss. Since then, he has been enjoying a massive fan following.

The singer has also recently released a music video titled Madhanya with girlfriend Disha Parmar.