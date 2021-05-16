Rahul Vaidya shares a glimpse of late-night video call with girlfriend Disha Parmar

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has been constantly treating his fans with pictures and videos from Cape Town.

While he is enjoying himself with the other contestants of the adventure-based reality show, Rahul is also missing his ladylove Disha Parmar.

On Saturday, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist gave a glimpse of the late-night video call with Disha.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Rahul shared a screengrab of their video call in which he was seen laying in bed while Disha seemed all dolled up with eyeliner and lipstick. He also added a red heart emoji.