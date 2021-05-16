Rahul Vaidya shares a glimpse of late-night video call with girlfriend Disha Parmar

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has been constantly treating his fans with pictures and videos from Cape Town.
While he is enjoying himself with the other contestants of the adventure-based reality show, Rahul is also missing his ladylove Disha Parmar.
On Saturday, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist gave a glimpse of the late-night video call with Disha.
Taking to his Instagram stories, Rahul shared a screengrab of their video call in which he was seen laying in bed while Disha seemed all dolled up with eyeliner and lipstick. He also added a red heart emoji.
Earlier this month, Rahul left for Cape Town, South Africa and Disha came to see him off at the airport.
She also surprised him with a parting gift - an expensive watch along with a romantic letter.
On the other hand, Rahul had penned down a note as he started his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey. Sharing pictures from Cape Town, he tweeted, "Started this once in a life time experience called Khatron Ke khiladi yesterday! It’s unexplainable how I feel being a part of this incredible show. Can’t wait for u all to see it in July on @ColorsTV (Mask off only for clicking the pics)."
According to reports, Rahul is the highest-paid contestant of the show.
Before leaving for the show, he had told the paparazzi that he is scared of snakes and water. "I have agreed to it but I'm scared of snakes and water, so I really don't know what I'll do there," he had said.
Ever since Rahul proposed to Disha on national television, fans are eagerly waiting to know their wedding date.
Recently, the lovebirds opened up about their wedding plans with TOI. The former Bigg Boss contestant asserted that their wedding will definitely be a public affair, whereas Disha stated that they will settle for a date once the viral outbreak subsides.
Disha and Rahul have worked together in a song Yaad Teri, released in 2019. Madhanya was their second music video together.
Rahul and Disha were friends before falling in love with each other and according to reports, they met through mutual friends.
