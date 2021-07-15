Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's Sangeet ceremony to take place after wedding, reveals choreographer Sumit Khetan

Choreographer Sumit Khetan, who specialises in wedding choreography, is currently busy with preparations for singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar's wedding. Sumit choreographs Rahul and Disha's moves for their Sangeet ceremony on July17 here.

Reversing tradition, the Sangeet ceremony will take place after the wedding on July 16.

Speaking about the special song and the choreography, Sumit tells IANS: "I am choreographing Rahul and Disha's Sangeet and it's a lot of fun. Rehearsals started a week before. I can obviously not reveal the songs but there are definitely exciting songs from Hindi films. As far as Rahul and Disha are concerned, they both are very bubbly in nature and it's fun to teach them. Every evening, we have rehearsals."