Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to marry on THIS date; say 'it will be an intimate affair'

Television actress Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya are all set to get married on July 16 and as per the couple, the wedding will be an intimate affair.

There have been reports of Rahul and Disha tying the knot for the last few months, however, they postponed their wedding due to the pandemic.

Rahul then jetted off to Cape Town to shoot for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' in May. He returned a few days back.

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the couple confirmed the wedding date and also shared some details.

Rahul and Disha said that they have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding and want their close friends and family to attend their big day.