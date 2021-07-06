Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to marry on THIS date; say 'it will be an intimate affair'

Television actress Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya are all set to get married on July 16 and as per the couple, the wedding will be an intimate affair.
There have been reports of Rahul and Disha tying the knot for the last few months, however, they postponed their wedding due to the pandemic.
Rahul then jetted off to Cape Town to shoot for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' in May. He returned a few days back.
In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the couple confirmed the wedding date and also shared some details.
Rahul and Disha said that they have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding and want their close friends and family to attend their big day.
Rahul further revealed that the marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and they will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony.
Rahul and Disha were friends before falling in love with each other and according to reports, they met through mutual friends.
In November last year, while Rahul was inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house, he asked the actress to marry him. The singer chose November 10 to make things official since it was Disha's birthday.
Disha had also publicly accepted his proposal when she came on the show as a special guest for the Valentine’s Day episode.
Disha and Rahul have worked together in a song 'Yaad Teri', released in 2019. 'Madhanya' was their second music video together.
Rahul started his music career with singing reality show 'Indian Idol' in the year 2005. After his stint in several other reality shows, he appeared in the latest season of 'Bigg Boss'. Since then, he has been enjoying a massive fan following.
On the other hand, Disha is best known for her role as Pankhuri in 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'. In 2017 she played the lead role of Jhanvi/Jia in Zee TV's 'Woh Apna Sa'. She also participated in Box Cricket League in 2014.
