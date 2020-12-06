Rahul Mahajan says his Russian wife Natalya Ilina has converted to Hinduism

Indian reality show entertainer and former pilot Rahul Mahajan, who's entering the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss 14, has opened up about his third marriage with Kazakhstan Model, Natalya Ilina.
In an interview to ETimes, Mahajna revealed that his Russian wife has converted to Hinduism and they often read mythological stories about Lord Shiva and Parvati together.
"We are like two tracks of railway. We do not interfere in each other's matters too much and give each other space. We are not even too apart from each other. But we maintain the balance so that our marriage is on the right track. She is Russian and has converted to Hindu religion and I always give her the reference of Lord Shiva and Parvati," Rahul Mahajan said.
"I always tell her that husband and wife’s relationship should be like Shiv and Parvati. We keep them as our idols in our relationship. I teach her Geeta and we read a lot of mythological stuff together. I feel you really need a good destiny to find a perfect partner and family," he added.
Son of former union cabinet minister Pramod Mahajan, Rahul and Natalya exchanged vows at a temple ceremony in Malabar Hill in 2018.
Before Natalya, Rahul has already been married twice with both his marriages ending in divorce as his ex-spouses accused him of domestic violence.
His first marriage was with his teenage love Shweta Singh in 2006, which ended within one year. His second marriage was with model Dimpy Gangualy in 2010. Rahul married Dimpy in ‘Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega’, a TV reality show which staged a swayamvar for him.
Mahajan has also participated in other reality shows like 'Bigg Boss 2', 'Bigg Boss Halla Bol' and 'Nach Baliye 5'.