Rahul Mahajan says his Russian wife Natalya Ilina has converted to Hinduism

Son of former union cabinet minister Pramod Mahajan, Rahul and Natalya exchanged vows at a temple ceremony in Malabar Hill in 2018.

Before Natalya, Rahul has already been married twice with both his marriages ending in divorce as his ex-spouses accused him of domestic violence.

His first marriage was with his teenage love Shweta Singh in 2006, which ended within one year. His second marriage was with model Dimpy Gangualy in 2010. Rahul married Dimpy in ‘Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega’, a TV reality show which staged a swayamvar for him.

Mahajan has also participated in other reality shows like 'Bigg Boss 2', 'Bigg Boss Halla Bol' and 'Nach Baliye 5'.