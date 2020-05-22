Raghu Ram loses friend to COVID-19, says 'still can't believe this virus could extinguish so bright a spark'

MTV show 'Roadies' creator Raghu Ram recently lost his dear friend Abdul Rauf to the novel coronavirus and penned down a heartfelt post. Abdul and Raghu had been working together since 2009, when the former started working for him as a driver. Rauf later became the head of production in his company and became someone they 'all depended on'. Raghu Ram bid adieu to his friend and said, "This will never be ok."

His post read: "I lost you last night to Covid 19, Abdul. The grief I feel is indescribable, just like that of anyone who ever knew you. You came into my life in 2009 as Raju, my driver. But you surprised me with who you really were. You were Abdul Rauf. A loving, honest, competent, hard working friend who had dreams, and the courage to go after them. You worked in production of many shows, rising to the top as head of production at Monozygotic. You grew into someone we all depended on. You changed your destiny with your effort."