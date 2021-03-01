'Qubool Hai 2.0' trailer out: Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti's classic tale of love is full of unexpected twists

Makers of the highly-anticipated Zee TV show - 'Qubool Hai 2.0', on Monday, released the trailer of the series and sent fans into a frenzy.

The show, in which Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover are reprising their roles as Zoya and Asad, is being billed as a 'classic tale of love'. However, the promo is proof that it is full of unexpected twists and action-packed sequences.

The official trailer of 'Qubool Hai 2.0', shows Karan Singh Grover essaying the role of an undercover agent, who's fighting for his nation and is on a secret mission. Meanwhile, Surbhi's character Zoya is a runaway bride, who's trying to reach Islamabad to see her father.

Sharing the trailer on YouTube, Zee5 wrote, "Asad and Zoya are back with more romance, drama, and action. Watch this trailer of Qubool Hai 2.0, the digital sequel of the popular television show starring Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover. Premieres 12th March 2021"

Check out the trailer here: