'Qubool Hai 2.0' Teaser: Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti reprise their roles as Asad and Zoya

Reacting to the teaser, a user wrote, "Overwhelmed after watching the Qubool Hai 2.0 trailer. I want My Mohika back. They deserve better."

"I am really not a Indian telly fan but I am so excited for Qubool hai 2.0. My favorite Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti back as Asad and Zoya and Nehalaxmi Iyer would be in this season too. I can't wait for 12th march," commented another.

The digital sequel of the Television series 'Qubool Hai' will premiere on online streaming platform, Zee5.

Directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto, it also stars Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi.

Talking about his role as Asad and the sequel, Grover had said, "Qubool Hai did break stereotypes eight years ago and once again it will start conversations. The backdrop of the story will centre around the lead couple. This time the stakes are much much higher for Asad and Zoya, and the scale is international. But the show will also reminisce the ethos of the original series to maintain the legacy of Asad and Zoya."

The series was shot in Serbia last year in November.