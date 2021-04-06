'Pura Mumbai band ho gaya': Rakhi Sawant lashes out at fan for not wearing mask amid COVID-19 pandemic

While the government has urged people to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at public places, some are still seen flouting rules.

On Tuesday, a fan had to face actress-dancer Rakhi Sawant's wrath for not wearing a mask.

A video shows the 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant refusing to take a picture with the fan. An irked Rakhi says, "No, bhai sahab nahi. Mask lagao. Tum logo ke karan ye pura Mumbai band hogaya hai. Tum log mask nahi pehente ho. Galat baat hai." (No brother. Wear a mask. Because of people like you, Mumbai has shut down. You guys don't wear a mask. This is wrong.)