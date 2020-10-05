Punjabi singer alleges 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Sara Gurpal married him for 'US visa, fame'

Singer-model Sara Gurpal, who's one the contestant on Salman Khan's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss', has already found herself in the middle of a controversy.
US-based Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar has claimed that contrary to her claims on the show, Sara is not single. Kumar has alleged that Sara Gurpal married him in 2014 and they're still not legally divorced.
Tushar told IANS, "I was getting messages on Instagram and WhatsApp from people across the globe, while Sara is still claiming that she is not the one who got married to me, stating that the girl who married me just looks like Sara."
"I just want to prove that Sara is the one to whom I got married to and she is lying to the world saying she is still single. I feel that she got married to me just to get fame and a citizenship of the USA. She left me because she didn’t get any publicity from my side," he added.
This comes after pictures of him with Sara Gurpal and their marriage certificate went viral on the internet.
However, several netizens have pointed out that the marriage certificate mentions a woman named Rachna Devi.
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, singer Tushar Kumar addressed the same and revealed that the 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant's real name is Rachna Devi, while Sara Gurpal is her stage name.
He also shared his story with the media outlet and revealed that they had tied the knot in August 2014, in Punjab after meeting on Facebook.
Tushar claimed that their marriage hit rock bottom after he came back to the United States to apply for Sara's visa.
He said that he feels she was using him to come to the US.
Gurpal allegedly returned to India in 2016 and bagged a small role in a movie, after which the 'fame got to her head', said Tushar.
Maintaining that he has moved on and is happy, the singer said that the problem was the online harassment he was facing.
When asked if it was an alleged publicity stunt, he told Pinkvilla, "It is not easy for anybody to put their private life out there for people to see. I have no desire of gaining publicity. All I want is to finish this.. I don't want to bring my past. i have moved on and I also do not want to see anything related, like comments (on social media). It bothers you mentally and it drains you out. You don't want to see those things."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)