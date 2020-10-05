Punjabi singer alleges 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Sara Gurpal married him for 'US visa, fame'

Singer-model Sara Gurpal, who's one the contestant on Salman Khan's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss', has already found herself in the middle of a controversy.

US-based Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar has claimed that contrary to her claims on the show, Sara is not single. Kumar has alleged that Sara Gurpal married him in 2014 and they're still not legally divorced.

Tushar told IANS, "I was getting messages on Instagram and WhatsApp from people across the globe, while Sara is still claiming that she is not the one who got married to me, stating that the girl who married me just looks like Sara."

"I just want to prove that Sara is the one to whom I got married to and she is lying to the world saying she is still single. I feel that she got married to me just to get fame and a citizenship of the USA. She left me because she didn’t get any publicity from my side," he added.

This comes after pictures of him with Sara Gurpal and their marriage certificate went viral on the internet.