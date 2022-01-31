'Pulling another winner down': Gauahar Khan trolled for taking a dig at Tejasswi Prakash's 'Bigg Boss 15' victory

Popular television actress Tejasswi Prakash won 'Bigg Boss 15' and took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with Rs 40 Lakh cash prize.

Tejasswi, known for starring in the show 'Swaragini', was announced as the winner by the show's host, superstar Salman Khan.

Actor-model Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner up, while Prakash's actor-boyfriend Karan Kundra finished third.

However, former 'Bigg Boss' winner Gauahar Khan, who also attended the finale on Sunday, is not so happy with the 'Bigg Boss 15' winner.

Taking to Twitter, she said that Pratik deserved to win the show.

"LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all . #bb15 there is only one deserving winner, n the world saw him shine. #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts. Every single guest who went in, you were their fave, the public loves you. Keep your head held high," she tweeted.

Moments after she posted the tweet, netizens trolled her and also accused her of 'pulling other winner down'. While some users called her 'jealous', others slammed her for not congratulating the winner.

Take a look at their tweets here:

The finale was also attended by former Bigg Boss winners including Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik and Shweta Tiwari.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty came fourth and Nishant Bhat gave up his shot at the trophy and walked out with Rs 10 lakh.

On the other hand, Tejasswi was also announced as the lead star of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6'.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 02:18 PM IST